Tesco Marrow Fat Processed Peas 539G

5(1)
£ 0.55
£1.67/kg
1⁄3 of a can
  • Energy378kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Marrowfat processed peas in water with sugar, salt and colours added.
  • BIG & PLUMP Harvested at their peak, great for mushy peas
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Marrowfat Processed Peas, Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Carotenes), Natural Mint Flavour.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 4-5 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 - 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

330g

Net Contents

539g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1⁄3 of a can (110g)
Energy343kJ / 82kcal378kJ / 90kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.6g11.7g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre4.9g5.4g
Protein6.2g6.8g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Have been buying these for years & have never had

5 stars

Have been buying these for years & have never had any cause to complain. Good value for money.

