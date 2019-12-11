By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Weight Watchers Tomato Soup 295G Can
£ 0.90
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Soup with sugar and sweetener
  • Ripe, juicy tomatoes are used to make this delicious Weight Watchers from Heinz soup.
  • Enjoy!
  • ProPoints® System.
  • To discover more, visit www.weightwatchers.co.uk
  • 2 ProPoints value per can.
  • Good to know.
  • 1 of your 5 a day in a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • No artificial colours.
  • No artificial preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (60%), Water, Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Proteins, Sweetener - Acesulfame Potassium, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end: see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil or overcook as this will impair the flavour.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline
  • 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Net Contents

295g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy 109kJ323kJ
-26kcal76kcal4%
Fat 0.5g1.3g2%
-of which saturates Trace0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 4.6g13.6g5%
-of which sugars 2.8g8.2g9%
Fibre 0.3g0.9g
Protein 0.7g2.0g4%
Salt 0.6g1.7g28%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Too high in sugar

2 stars

Watch out for the sugars - whilst this comes in OK with the calories the sugar content is too high. Very little fibre. Tastes OK for what it is.

