Cif Citrus Bathroom Mousse 500Ml

4.5(93)Write a review
image 1 of Cif Citrus Bathroom Mousse 500Ml
£ 2.50
£5.00/litre
  • Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Mousse offers you maximum results with minimal effort! Its unique and powerful formula, in an easy to use mousse format, is an amazing bathroom cleaner leaving your surfaces brilliantly clean and shiny with a zingy scent.
  • This everyday bathroom mousse with a wide spay is ideal to clean your tiles, shower, bathtub and more with one effortless sweep and will remove soap scum, toothpaste and bathroom dirt. Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Mousse, the UK's No.1 Bathroom mousse, is suitable for plastic, enamel and chrome surfaces.
  • At Cif, we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif cleaning products have removed ugly dirt, without damage – providing you with beautiful results. We develop cleaning products that solve the problems you face, while caring for surfaces simultaneously. Cif will help you achieve the beautiful results you want: whatever the surface, whatever the room, whether it’s a quick spruce-up or a full deep clean.
  • How to use Cif Citrus Mousse:
  • • Shake the can before use and spray from 15-25cm away.
  • • Cover the intended surface and leave it to act for 5 to 10 minutes.
  • • Wipe with a cloth and rinse well after use. This mouse doesn't work in an upside down position.
  • Cif Power & Shine Citrus Bathroom Mousse has a unique and powerful formula, which restores beauty to your bathroom
  • This bathroom spray mousse has a fresh, zesty citrus burst fragrance
  • Easy-to-use cleaning mousse for brilliant results with minimum effort
  • Cif Citrus Bathroom Mousse easily removes soap scum, toothpaste, and other bathroom dirt leaving brilliantly
  • This multi-purpose cleaner for bathrooms works as a tile cleaner, a shower and bath cleaner, and a sink cleaner
  • Cif cleaning mousse is suitable for plastic, enamel and chrome surfaces
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Apliphatic Hydrocarbons. <5% Non-ionic Surfactants, Perfume, Limonene

Storage

null

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake the can before use. Hold the can in the upright position. Push the actuator from a distance of 20cm, while holding the can in the upright position. Cover the intended surface. Leave it to act for 5-10 minutes. Wipe with a cloth and rinse well after use. The can does not work in upside down position

Warnings

  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Keep out of the reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention
  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

Safety information

Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction Keep out of the reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

93 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Trying to spay as stated in the instructions is di

2 stars

Trying to spay as stated in the instructions is difficult, it comes out in big blobbs. I for one prefer the ordinary Cif,

Brilliant shine

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Great product. No more climbing into the bath to reach all the tiles. It's so simple to use. You just spray, leave a few mins then rise away. The shine was impressive and did protect the bath from soap scum for a good few days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I got this a few weeks ago and it’s made cleaning less of a chore. It’s made my bathroom squeaky clean and I would highly recommend this product. Made your life easier and get this in your basket now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Foam with powerful clean

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I usually swap between few brands of bathroom cleaners, however, if I need a deeper clean, Cif power and shine bathroom cleaner is an absolute gem!! Cif foam clings to surfaces and works instantly, foaming away all the limescale and grime. Cif works wonders on taps, tiles and shower glass, making them clean, shiny and smelling fresh. Cif does not have the horrible smell that most strong bathroom cleaners carry these days, after using Cif, you don’t need to open your windows to air it out.. whole bathroom has fresh citrus fragrance throughout. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

excellent cleaner

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Used this on the tiles and fittings in my bathroom. It really lifted the dirt and didn't leave any residue. It had a light fresh smell. The only issue I had was with the direction of the nozzle, unless you have the can at right angle the foam will spill over the sides. Other than that it was a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not sure about the smell.

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This foam spray is easy to use, simply spray it on target and leave it for a while before rinsing and wiping clean. I’ve used it a few times and the canister still feels full so we’ll see how long it lasts. The only downside for me is the ammonia smell when you’ve sprayed the foam. It’s not too strong but definitely noticeable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Cif Power and shine citrus bathroom mousse has left my bathroom squeaky clean! The mousse cleaned really well it got rid of soap scum, general dirt left my bathroom sparkling. The mousse has a lovey fresh citrus smell however disappointingly the smell didn’t last long. The cleaner is simple and easy to use (Spray, leave for 5 to 10 mins, wipe and rinse well) it didn’t require much scrubbing. A downfall was the mousse didn’t spray out very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Cif Power and shine citrus bathroom mouse has left my bathroom squeaky clean! The mousse cleaned really well it got rid of soap scum, general dirt and left my bathroom sparkling. The mousse has a lovey fresh citrus smell however disappointingly the smell didn’t last long. The cleaner is simple and easy to use (Spray, leave for 5 to 10 mins, wipe and rinse well) it didn’t require much scrubbing. A downfall was the mousse didn’t spray out very well. Overall I am impressed with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product, 8/10!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Good product and left a good clean and nice scent, however it didn’t manage to get out the tougher limescale marks that I often get in my shower (our area has very hard water), so doesn’t quite compete with viakal but I would definitely recommend still using for the sinks, basins, bath and sides/tiles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Comes in a big bottle and it smells really nice, just leave on for 20-30 minutes and it does the job makes everything really clean and sparkling I will definitely buy again and I would definitely recommend to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 93 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

