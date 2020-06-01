Cif Citrus Bathroom Mousse 500Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Trying to spay as stated in the instructions is di 2 stars A Tesco Customer1st June 2020 Trying to spay as stated in the instructions is difficult, it comes out in big blobbs. I for one prefer the ordinary Cif, Report

Brilliant shine 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st February 2020 Great product. No more climbing into the bath to reach all the tiles. It's so simple to use. You just spray, leave a few mins then rise away. The shine was impressive and did protect the bath from soap scum for a good few days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 I got this a few weeks ago and it’s made cleaning less of a chore. It’s made my bathroom squeaky clean and I would highly recommend this product. Made your life easier and get this in your basket now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Foam with powerful clean 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 I usually swap between few brands of bathroom cleaners, however, if I need a deeper clean, Cif power and shine bathroom cleaner is an absolute gem!! Cif foam clings to surfaces and works instantly, foaming away all the limescale and grime. Cif works wonders on taps, tiles and shower glass, making them clean, shiny and smelling fresh. Cif does not have the horrible smell that most strong bathroom cleaners carry these days, after using Cif, you don’t need to open your windows to air it out.. whole bathroom has fresh citrus fragrance throughout. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

excellent cleaner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 Used this on the tiles and fittings in my bathroom. It really lifted the dirt and didn't leave any residue. It had a light fresh smell. The only issue I had was with the direction of the nozzle, unless you have the can at right angle the foam will spill over the sides. Other than that it was a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not sure about the smell. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 This foam spray is easy to use, simply spray it on target and leave it for a while before rinsing and wiping clean. I’ve used it a few times and the canister still feels full so we’ll see how long it lasts. The only downside for me is the ammonia smell when you’ve sprayed the foam. It’s not too strong but definitely noticeable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 Cif Power and shine citrus bathroom mouse has left my bathroom squeaky clean! The mousse cleaned really well it got rid of soap scum, general dirt and left my bathroom sparkling. The mousse has a lovey fresh citrus smell however disappointingly the smell didn’t last long. The cleaner is simple and easy to use (Spray, leave for 5 to 10 mins, wipe and rinse well) it didn’t require much scrubbing. A downfall was the mousse didn’t spray out very well. Overall I am impressed with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product, 8/10! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 Good product and left a good clean and nice scent, however it didn’t manage to get out the tougher limescale marks that I often get in my shower (our area has very hard water), so doesn’t quite compete with viakal but I would definitely recommend still using for the sinks, basins, bath and sides/tiles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]