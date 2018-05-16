Pataks Mild Curry Paste 283G

Product Description
- Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, coriander, paprika & ginger for a beautifully balanced Mild Curry dish
- For more recipe ideas, visit: www.pataks.com
- Our balanced blend of 11 spices captured in oil for a deep, rich, authentic flavour
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 283g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Ground Spices (24%) [Coriander (10%), Paprika (3.5%), Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek, Spices, Fennel, Cinnamon, Ginger (0.5%)], Rapeseed Oil (18%), Salt, Maize Flour, Acids (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Tamarind, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 weeks of opening and before the best before end date.Best Before End: See Lid.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- This product must be cooked.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
283g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1081kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|22.3g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|8.1g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|4.8g
