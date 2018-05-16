By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natco Chick Peas 2Kg
Product Description

  • Delicious in salads, curries and puréed for dips.
  • A source of protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2kg
Information

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Nuts in a separate area

Storage

Once open, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place.Use within 6 months of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Soak beans in water for 12hrs or overnight. Rinse thoroughly and drain. Cover with fresh water and boil rapidly for 15 mins, removing any foam with a spoon. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 50 mins or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not eat raw.

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Fax: +44(0)1280 825 431
  • Email: info@natcofoods.com
  • www.natcofoods.com

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (uncooked)
Energy 1545kJ/365kcal
Fat 4.6g
of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrates62.1g
of which sugars 5.4g
Protein 18.8g
Salt trace

Safety information

CAUTION: Do not eat raw.

