Natco Red Lentils 2Kg

Natco Red Lentils 2Kg
£ 3.50
£1.75/kg

Product Description

  • Red Lentils
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Almonds, Packed on a machine that also packs other Nuts

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place.Use within 6 months of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Rinse lentils thoroughly and drain (no need to soak)
Cover with fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer for 15-20 mins until tender.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not eat raw.
  • Remember small children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased.
  • Your statutory rights are unaffected.
  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.
  • Fax: +44(0)1280 825 431
  • Email: info@natcofoods.com
  • www.natcofoods.com

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1477kJ
-353kcal
Fat 1.1g
of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrates60.1g
of which Sugars 2.0g
Fibre 30.5g
Protein 25.8g
Salt Trace

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Do not eat raw. Remember small children can choke on nuts.

Great value! I like adding this to thicken soups as well as just having on it's own for the great health benefits of legumes :)

