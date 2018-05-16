By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natco Chana Dal 2Kg

Natco Chana Dal 2Kg
£ 3.50
£1.75/kg

Product Description

  • Chana Dal
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Almonds, Packed on a machine that also packs other Nuts

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place.Use within 6 months of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Rinse and drain dal (no need to soak).
Add fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer for 30-40 mins or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not eat raw.
  • Remember small children can choke on Nuts.

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd.,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not completely satisfied with this product, please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are unaffected. Applies within the U.K. only.
  • Natco Foods Ltd.,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.
  • Fax: +44(0)1280 825 431
  • Email: info@natcofoods.com
  • www.natcofoods.com

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1525kJ
-364kcal
Fat 6.0
of which Saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrates60.7g
of which Sugars 10.7g
Fibre 17.4g
Protein 19.3g
Salt 0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

