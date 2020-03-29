By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rakusens Super Fine Matzos 300G (Red Box)

5(1)Write a review
Rakusens Super Fine Matzos 300G (Red Box)
£ 1.30
£0.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Matzos Flame Baked
  • Any questions for the rabbi? You can e-mail him at rabbi@rakusens.co.uk
  • Passover Matzos are unique because:
  • Flour is used only from a dedicated kosher for Passover mill.
  • Extra water cooling unit for 'mayim shelonu' maintains a constant low temperature for dough.
  • Exclusively designed mixer only used for Passover Matzos ensures a perfect mix with no flour residue and no heat development on beaters and bowls.
  • Continuous cleaning by roller brushes and non-stick coatings on all movable parts completely remove any dough or dust particles.
  • Air conditioning in the Passover area maintains a low ambient temperature before the oven.
  • When producing Kosher for Passover Matzos, the time from contact of flour with water until entry into the oven is kept under 18 minutes.
  • Modern technology and 'halacha' are combined to produce world-class kosher for Passover Matzos to enhance your Passover table.
  • Matzos are certified as kosher for Passover by the London Beth Din and the ecclesiastical authorities listed on the seal.
  • The products are made under orthodox rabbinical supervision from the milling of the wheat to the sealing of the packet.
  • The Matzos are produced to the most stringent standards to meet the requirements of religious law and modern food hygiene regulations.
  • Each Matzo (21.6g) contains
  • Energy 339kJ 80kcal 4%, Fat 0.2g 0%, Saturates 0.04g 0%, Sugars 0.6g 0%, Salt 0.003g 0%
  • of an adult's reference intake
  • Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584kJ/374kcal
  • Low in fat, sugar and salt
  • Dairy, lactose and nut free
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Low in fat, sugar and salt

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a Nut and Dairy free environment

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • If required, warm Matzos in oven to restore crispness.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 14 Matzo crackers

Name and address

  • Rakusen's Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QN,
  • England.

Return to

  • Should this product not be to your satisfaction, please return the package saying when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Rakusen's Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QN,
  • England.
  • www.rakusens.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Matzo (21.6g)
Energy 1584kJ/374kcal339kJ/80kcal
Fat 1.0g0.2g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.04g
Carbohydrate 79.0g17.0g
(of which sugars)2.8g0.6g
Fibre 4.3g0.9g
Protein 10.0g2.1g
Salt 0.015g0.003g
This pack contains approximately 14 Matzo crackers--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Rakusens wins every year

5 stars

Very good this year as they always are.

