Rakusens Farina Potato Flour 500G

Product Description
- Farina Potato Flour
- Less than 1% fat
- Gluten free
- Kosher for Passover and all year round
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Flour
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Name and address
- Rakusens Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS16 6QN.
Return to
- Every possible care has been taken to ensure that this product reaches you in the perfect condition in which it left our factory. Should the contents not be to your entire satisfaction please return the package saying when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|335 kcal
|-
|1424 kj
|Fat
|0.2g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|83.3g
|Of which Sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
