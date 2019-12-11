Mrs Elswood Sweet Cucumber Spears 670G

Product Description
- Sweet Cucumber Spears Pickled
- Freshly packed
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Cucumbers, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Flavouring, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour E101
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Once removed, do not return cucumbers back into jar. For Best Before End See Lid
Produce of
Produced in Holland
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- 45 Rowdell Road,
- Northolt,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Drained weight
360g
Net Contents
670g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy KJ
|176KJ
|Kcal
|41Kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|Of which saturates
|nil
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|Of which sugars
|9.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
