Mrs Elswood Sweet Cucumber Spears 670G

Mrs Elswood Sweet Cucumber Spears 670G
£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • Sweet Cucumber Spears Pickled
  • Freshly packed
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Cucumbers, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Flavouring, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour E101

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Once removed, do not return cucumbers back into jar. For Best Before End See Lid

Produce of

Produced in Holland

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • 45 Rowdell Road,
  • Northolt,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • 45 Rowdell Road,
  • Northolt,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com

Drained weight

360g

Net Contents

670g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy KJ176KJ
Kcal41Kcal
Fat 0.2g
Of which saturates nil
Carbohydrate 9.3g
Of which sugars 9.3g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.4g

