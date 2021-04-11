We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mrs Elswood Whole Sweet Cucumbers 670G

5(1)Write a review
Mrs Elswood Whole Sweet Cucumbers 670G
£2.65
£0.74/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Mrs Elswood Whole Sweet Cucumbers 670G
  • Perfect in Salads
  • Nation's #1 Gherkins
  • Farm to Jar for Crunch
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Cucumbers, Water, Sugar, Acetic Acid, Salt, Onions, Mustard Seeds, Flavouring, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour (Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Once removed, do not return cucumbers into the jar.Best before end: See lid

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • UK: Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.
  • ROI: Cork,
  • T12 H1XY.

Return to

  • www.mrselswood.com
  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd,
  • UK: Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.
  • ROI: Cork,
  • T12 H1XY.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com

Drained weight

360g

Net Contents

670g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy153kJ / 36kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates8.6g
of which sugars7.7g
Protein0.6g
Salt0.52g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

very tatsy

5 stars

very tasty, brilliant in burgers

