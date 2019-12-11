By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubicon Sparkling Passion Fruit Juice Drink 330Ml

Rubicon Sparkling Passion Fruit Juice Drink 330Ml
£ 0.60
£0.18/100ml

Each 330ml can contains
  • Energy279kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15g
    17%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Passion Fruit Juice Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Treat your tastebuds to our tangtastic sparkling Passionfruit drink that will transport you straight to the beach (not literally, obviously!).
  • Check out our full sparkling range which also includes Mango, Lychee, Guava and Pomegranate. We make sure that only the finest fruits make it into our drinks. For deliciously enticing flavours overflowing with the exotic (not literally).
  • Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
  • Sparkling exotic passionfruit drink that is temptingly tangy and irresistibly intense. What's not to love
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (4%), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Colour (Beta Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 85kJ/20kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.6g
of which sugars 4.6g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

