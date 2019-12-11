By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ting Grapefruit Crush 330Ml

3.5(3)
Ting Grapefruit Crush 330Ml
£ 0.40
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Carbonated Grapefruit Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Either way... #ItsAJamaicanTing
  • Simply the best Ting when it comes to stimulating your taste buds. Exciting and invigorating, also known as a real Jamaican gem. Packed with real grapefruit juice in every sip, get ready to enjoy this refreshing beverage straight from the can or mix it into your favourite cocktails...
  • Made with Caribbean grapefruit juice
  • It's a Jamaican Ting
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Grapefruit Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Grapefruit Oil, Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Base of Can.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Contains juice that may settle, so grab yuh Ting and gently move it.
  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Refresco,
  • Citrus Grove,
  • Side Ley,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,

Return to

  • Refresco,
  • Citrus Grove,
  • Side Ley,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.
  • www.jamaicating.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 69kJ/16kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 3.7g
of which sugars 3.5g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.02g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Pass us the Ting

5 stars

Just the Ting for a nice change not sour not too sweet just nice im loving the ting

The best drink ever had

5 stars

The best drink ever had

no taste

1 stars

not goog, tastes like sugar and carbonated water

