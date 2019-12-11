By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Encona West Indian Hot Pepper Sauce 142Ml

5(1)Write a review
Encona West Indian Hot Pepper Sauce 142Ml
£ 1.00
£0.70/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Original Hot Pepper Sauce
  • For more information and recipe ideas, visit our website www.enconasauces.co.uk
  • Explore the taste of the Caribbean with Encona West Indian Original Hot Pepper Sauce. Inspired by the same, classic West Indian recipe for over 40 years, using only the very best scotch bonnet and habanero peppers. The result is a deliciously fiery and fruity flavour for a true taste of the tropics.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Perfect for any occasion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 142ml

Information

Ingredients

Pepper Mash (Habanero Peppers, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Salt, Acid: Acetic Acid) (64%), Water, Acid: Acetic Acid, Salt, Onion, Mustard, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum (E415)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and consume by 'Best Before End' Date

Produce of

Produced in the UK, Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • The perfect cooking ingredient, condiment, seasoning, marinade and everyday table sauce to give a deliciously spice flavour to all meat, chicken, fish and vegetables. Great added to soups, stir-fries, rice dishes, sandwiches and dips for a hot, fiery kick.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC.,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC.,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Net Contents

142ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

really burt my gizzard off

5 stars

really burt my gizzard off

