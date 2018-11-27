By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Green Label Mango Chutney 227G

Sharwoods Green Label Mango Chutney 227G
£ 1.85
£8.15/kg
Per 1 tbsp as sold (20g)
  • Energy204kJ 48kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • Green Label Indian Mango Chutney

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Cakes and Culinary Products Premier Foods Plc Hertfordshire

  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Mangoes (45%), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from daylight. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeksBest Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of the UK

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 11 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390
  • (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1 tbsp (20g)
Energy (kJ)1020kJ204kJ
Energy (kcal)240kcal48kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which Saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates59.5g11.9g
of which Sugars 44.7g8.9g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 2.90g0.58g
This jar contains approximately 11 portions--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality, Nice taste!

