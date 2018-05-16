By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Sild In Sunflower Oil 110G

John West Sild In Sunflower Oil 110G
£ 1.30
£1.74/100g

Product Description

  • Sild in Sunflower Oil
  • Rich in omega 3 - 100g of drained product contains 1.6g of omega 3
  • John West has been a leader in taste and quality since 1857.
  • Pack size: 75g
Information

Ingredients

Sild (Fish), Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See Side of Can

Produce of

Produced in Scotland

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.co.uk

Drained weight

75g

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Drained Product) Per 100g
Energy 1135 kJ/274 kcal
Fat 22.2g
(of which saturates)(5.5g)
(of which polyunsaturates)(8.0g)
Carbohydrate 0.1g
(of which sugars)(0.1g)
Protein 18.1g
Salt 1.0g

