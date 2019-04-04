By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Pressed Cod Roe 200G

3(1)Write a review
Princes Pressed Cod Roe 200G
Product Description

  • Pressed Cod Roe
  • You can learn more about where our fish comes from at princes.co.uk
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cod Roe (65%) [Fish], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Potato Starch, Thickeners (Carageenan, Locust Bean Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Produce of

Product of: Denmark

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 490kJ/117kcal
Fat 5.9g
Of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 2.0g
Of which sugars <0.5g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 14g
Salt 1.2g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Why did you stop selling the 600 g tin

3 stars

My family love Cod Roe but I don't buy it now because it works out too expensive, as you only get two pieces from the small tin, I would have to buy 6 tins not economical.

