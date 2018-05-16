Princes Mackerel Fillets In Sunflower Oil 125G

Product Description
- Mackerel Fillets in sunflower oil
- To view our seafood sustainability statement, visit princes.co.uk
- Skinless & boneless
- High in omega 3 fish oils
- Pack size: 90g
- High in omega 3 fish oils
Information
Ingredients
Mackerel [Fish], Sunflower Oil, Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days. Best Before End: See Side of Can
Produce of
Product of: Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- To Open
- Lift ring vertically and push forward to pierce can. Pull back gently, taking care not to spill any liquid.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality
- If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- princes.co.uk
Drained weight
90g
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained
|Energy
|1123kJ/271kcal
|Fat
|21.3g
|of which saturates
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|19.7g
|Salt
|0.65g
|Omega 3
|2.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019