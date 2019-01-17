Glenryck Pilchards In Tomato Sauce 155G

tins difficult to open
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550 kJ
Atlantic Pilchards (65 %) (Fish), Tomato Juice from Concentrate (33 %), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Thickener - Guar Gum
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, empty unused contents into an airtight, non-metallic container. Refrigerate and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can.
Produced in Thailand
Can contains 1 1/2 portions
155g ℮
|Typical Values
|of total product 100 g portion contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|550 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|132 kcal
|7 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|6.9 g
|10 %
|70 g
|- saturates
|2.5 g
|13 %
|20 g
|- monounsaturates
|1.8 g
|- polyunsaturates
|2.3 g
|of which Omega-3
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6 g
|- sugars
|1.6 g
|2 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|13.2 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|17 %
|6 g
|of which:
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
