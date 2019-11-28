By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pure Apple Juice 4 X 1 Litre

Write a review
£ 2.80
£0.07/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple juice from concentrate.
  • Pack size: 4000ml

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 1 litre

  • One glass
    • Energy294kJ 69kcal
      3%
    • Fat0g
      0%
    • Saturates0g
      0%
    • Sugars16.7g
      19%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS

    Apple Juice from Concentrate.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
    Energy196kJ / 46kcal294kJ / 69kcal
    Fat0g0g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate11.1g16.7g
    Sugars11.1g16.7g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein0.1g0.2g
    Salt<0.01g<0.01g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Love the apple juice,but I have a big problem open

3 stars

Love the apple juice,but I have a big problem opening the carton. The plastic opener comes off completely. May I suggest that you put a screw on opening that you already have on your long-life milk cartons? If you do this, I will mark the product with 5 stars.

Fix the tab and get 5* 😉

4 stars

Would be 5* if the tabs didn't break off most times.

The best juice ever

5 stars

Best beverage to have at any time of the day,. First thing in the morning or last thing at night? Always good to have a bottle by my side, I honestly must spend about 50% of my wages on this juice because of how much I like it!

Good value pack of 4 ... but

3 stars

The opening lid sometimes comes off when trying to open it.

Apple is ok

4 stars

Better than most other ones I've bought I say that because I only freeze this for ice cubes

