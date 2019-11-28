Tesco Pure Apple Juice 4 X 1 Litre

Love the apple juice,but I have a big problem open
Love the apple juice,but I have a big problem opening the carton. The plastic opener comes off completely. May I suggest that you put a screw on opening that you already have on your long-life milk cartons? If you do this, I will mark the product with 5 stars.
Fix the tab and get 5* 😉
Would be 5* if the tabs didn't break off most times.
The best juice ever
Best beverage to have at any time of the day,. First thing in the morning or last thing at night? Always good to have a bottle by my side, I honestly must spend about 50% of my wages on this juice because of how much I like it!
Good value pack of 4 ... but
The opening lid sometimes comes off when trying to open it.
Apple is ok
Better than most other ones I've bought I say that because I only freeze this for ice cubes