Tesco Pure Orange Juice Smooth 4X1l

So hard to open
Excellent Orange juice but so hard to open. Had to take a knife to the last carton to break the plastic seal! Please make some improvement to the opening.
I find that the plastics opener will either not pi
I find that the plastics opener will either not pierce the carton or the whole plastic top comes completely off can you please get this sorted.
lovely juice, hard to open
lovely juice but so hard too open
Great juice
I buy this most weeks lovely with my breakfast especially when taking small tablet Really lovely and. Refreshing
poor pour
the plastic spout for pouring keeps coming off the pack and does't open the pack - you have to cut the corner off the carton
so tasty
Buy this every time I do an online shop as replacing the value brand. Very happy with how nice it tastes.
Taste haas changed
I’ve bought this orange juice several times but since my last order the taste & texture has changed, might not buy again
Orange Juice
I prefer the screw type lids rather than the flip ones. They are not seal proof when opened.
RETHINK THE CARTON
Nice orange juice but often the carton is almost impossible to open. Hence only three stars. It would have been five otherwise.