Tesco Pure Orange Juice Smooth 4X1l

9 Reviews
Tesco Pure Orange Juice Smooth 4X1l
£ 2.80
£0.07/100ml
150ml contains
  • Energy299kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Pure orange juice from concentrate.
  • Only the best quality fruit makes the grade for these juices. We squeeze or press it when it's perfectly ripe and at its tastiest. Concentrating the juice reduces the amount we transport, which means it's better for the environment. We replace the water later, then pasteurise the juice so it keeps for longer making it a great cupboard filler for all of the family. With nothing but water added and nothing else taken away, you get nothing but the full flavour of delicious sun drenched fruit.
  • Pack size: 4000ml

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

Net Contents

4 x 1 Litre e;4 x 1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains150ml contains
Energy199kJ / 47kcal299kJ / 70kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.5g15.8g
Sugars10.5g15.8g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C25mg (31%NRV)38mg (47%NRV)

9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

So hard to open

4 stars

Excellent Orange juice but so hard to open. Had to take a knife to the last carton to break the plastic seal! Please make some improvement to the opening.

I find that the plastics opener will either not pi

4 stars

I find that the plastics opener will either not pierce the carton or the whole plastic top comes completely off can you please get this sorted.

lovely juice, hard to open

3 stars

lovely juice but so hard too open

Great juice

5 stars

I buy this most weeks lovely with my breakfast especially when taking small tablet Really lovely and. Refreshing

poor pour

4 stars

the plastic spout for pouring keeps coming off the pack and does't open the pack - you have to cut the corner off the carton

so tasty

5 stars

Buy this every time I do an online shop as replacing the value brand. Very happy with how nice it tastes.

Taste haas changed

3 stars

I’ve bought this orange juice several times but since my last order the taste & texture has changed, might not buy again

Orange Juice

3 stars

I prefer the screw type lids rather than the flip ones. They are not seal proof when opened.

RETHINK THE CARTON

3 stars

Nice orange juice but often the carton is almost impossible to open. Hence only three stars. It would have been five otherwise.

