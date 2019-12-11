Ocean Spray Cranbery Classic Juice Drink 1Ltr

Sweeteners abound
All these drinks now contain sweeteners. They taste awful. Can we have a choice please.
Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (27%), Sugar, Thickener (Pectin), Vitamin C, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrate (Carrot, Cranberry), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides, a Sweetener from Natural Stevia Leaves), Natural Flavouring
After opening, keep refrigerated and drink within 5 days.For Best Before End see top of pack.
Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada and Chile
This carton contains approximately six 150ml servings
Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml (%RI*)
|Energy
|96kJ /
|144kJ /
|-
|23kcal
|34kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|8.7g (3%)
|of which Sugars
|4.7g
|7.1g (8%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.03g (0%)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|(%RI*)
|Vitamin C
|24mg (30%)
|36mg (45%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
