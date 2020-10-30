We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
New Tahira Chicken Mortadella With Paprika 200G

New Tahira Chicken Mortadella With Paprika 200G

2(2)
Write a review

£1.45

£0.72/100g

Chicken sausage with mechanically separated chicken meat and paprikaWIF - Slaughtered, processed & packed according to Islamic Shariah under strict supervision of the World Islamic Foundation
Packaged in protective atmosphere.
All Halal ingredients
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

49% Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, 13% Chicken, Water, Chicken Fat, Wheatflour, Acidity Regulator: E325, E262, Chicken Collagen, Salt, 1% Paprika, Dextrose, Food Acid: E575, Stabiliser: E450, E452, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Mixed Herbs and Spices, Anti-Oxidant E300, E316, Dried Vegetables (Garlic), Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

This product may contain traces of: Halal Beef Meat, Halal Turkey Meat, Halal Lamb Meat, Soya, Mustard, Celery, Milk Components, Pistachio.

Net Contents

200g

View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here