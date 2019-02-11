Tesco Smooth Orange Juice 3X200ml

Fridge favourite
Great quality orange juice for day trips or school. No bits in this version.
Juice is fine but - the opening mechanism??.
I have an impending cold and possibly worse to come. I consume ridiculous quantities of oranges (6) and oranges juice (4l). Either you believe it works or you don't, but I am the last in the house to get anything ....and if it is all 100% pure placebo effect - if it works - who cares? The cost of 4l a day in pure 'fresh' orange juice is excessive, so I thought I work supplement my intake with 'made from concentrated orange juice'. Many believe than concentrate is just as good, greener to transport as fresh. It tastes good, the carton assures me it has lots of goodness, vit C and the like, so I am happy. Happy that is until trying to open the carton. Lift the tab that says 'lift to open' and nothing happens. Pull a little harder and the glue fails and separates the mechanism from the carton leaving a cardboard film over where the hole should be. My advise: bypass the plastic top and tear a hole in the carton retro-style. Complete waste of design time, plastic and effect. Orange juice is as good as any and if if moderate the hype about 'fresh' orange juice, it is just as good for you as any. Hopefully someone will fix the carton flaw soon enough and it is no reflection of the quality of the contents.
Very refreshing
I buy this for my husband He has to drink lots of liquids and enjoys the juice
It’s Orange and it’s juicy
It is a carton of orange juice! It tastes like orange juice and it’s cheap...
Thirst Quenching
Bought both the orange and apple juices for my grandchildren, one in particular who is always thirsty, the children love them, I must admit I have tried one (orange) and they are great tasting and just enough to keep the kids happy when they are thirsty, I buy them on a regular basis, great value too.