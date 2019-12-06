By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lilt 2 Litre Bottle

2.5(3)
image 1 of Lilt 2 Litre Bottle
£ 1.85
£0.09/100ml
250ml servings
  • Energy210kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling pineapple and grapefruit soft drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • For more information on this product log on to www.coca-cola.co.uk/nutrition
  • Inspired by the flavours of the Caribbean, Lilt is a sparkling soft drink that contains real pineapple and grapefruit juice for a ‘Totally Tropical Taste'.
  • Sparkling Pineapple and Grapefruit Soft Drink
  • Contains sugars and sweeteners
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Totally tropical taste
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrates 5% (Pineapple, Grapefruit), Sugar, Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Guar Gum, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin), Colour (Carotenes)

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end - see side of cap or bottle neck for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best consumed chilled out

Number of uses

2L = 8 x 250ml servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • Need information?
  • Get it free on: 0800 227711

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 250ml (%*)
Energy:84kJ/210kJ/
-20kcal50kcal (3%)
Fat:0g0g (0%)
of which saturates:0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate:4.6g12g (4%)
of which sugars:4.6g12g (13%)
Protein:0g0g (0%)
Salt:0g0g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
2L = 8 x 250ml servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Wish you'd bring back Lilt Zero, it tastes better!

2 stars

Wish you'd bring back Lilt Zero, it tastes better!

tastiest drink eva

5 stars

tastiest drink eva

ZERO

1 stars

Too much sugar! Please stock lilt zero!

