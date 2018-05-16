Tesco Ibuprofen 200Mg Liquid Caps 16S

- Easy to swallow, Relieves Pain, Helps reduce fevers
- For the relief of rheumatic and muscular pain, backache, neuralgia (nerve pain), dental pain, period pain, headache, migraine, fever (high temperature) and the symptoms of colds and flu.
Information
Ingredients
Each soft gelatin capsule contains: Ibuprofen 200mg. Also contains: Ponceau 4R (E124) and sorbitol (see the leaflet for details)
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Do not use the capsules after the date shown on the pack. Store in the original pack.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Swallow the capsules whole with water. Do not chew. Adults, the elderly and adolescents: take 1 or 2 capsules, preferably with or after food, then if necessary 1 or 2 capsules every 4 hours. Do not take more than 6 capsules in 24 hours. Do not give to children under 12 years.
- Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine. Do not take if you: Have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding Are allergic to ibuprofen (or anything else in this medicine), aspirin or other related painkillers Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg Are in the last 3 months of pregnancy Talk to a pharmacist or your doctor before taking if you: Have or have had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, had a stroke, liver, heart, kidney or bowel problems Are a smoker Are in the first 6 months of pregnancy If symptoms do not get better or get worse or if you get new symptoms, talk to your doctor.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Contains ,
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. Take the lowest effective dose needed to relieve your symptoms, as this product is intended for short-term use only.,
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
16 capsules
Safety information
