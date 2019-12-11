By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sparkling Vimto 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml
Per 250ml:
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings, sugar and sweeteners.
  • A seriously mixed up blend of grapes, raspberries and blackcurrants - refreshingly fruity since 1908.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 3% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Vegetable and Plant Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight.After opening please store in the fridge and drink within 3 days. For Best Before End see neck of bottle.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • PRESSURISED CONTAINER.
  • Open with care covering cap.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • vimto.co.uk

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 79kJ/19kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.7g
of which sugars 4.6g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

PRESSURISED CONTAINER. Open with care covering cap.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

