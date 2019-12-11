Sparkling Vimto 2 Litre Bottle

- Energy196kJ 47kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings, sugar and sweeteners.
- A seriously mixed up blend of grapes, raspberries and blackcurrants - refreshingly fruity since 1908.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 3% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Vegetable and Plant Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store cool and out of sunlight.After opening please store in the fridge and drink within 3 days. For Best Before End see neck of bottle.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 8 servings
Warnings
- PRESSURISED CONTAINER.
- Open with care covering cap.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|79kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
PRESSURISED CONTAINER. Open with care covering cap.
