Tango Orange Drink 2 Litre Bottle

- Energy200kJ 48kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars11g12%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Orange Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
- For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
- The standout orange recipe you know and love
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Tango provides an instant burst of tangy flavour in every sip.
- It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends.
- Perfect for socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
- Also available in great tasting sugar free
- We are big on personality, but even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge!
- Why not try our new great tasting Sugar free Tropical and Sugar Free Strawberry & Watermelon variants
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Colour (Carotenes), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
Bottle contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.06g
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020