By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barr Irn Bru 2 Litre Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
Barr Irn Bru 2 Litre Bottle
£ 1.70
£0.09/100ml
Each 250ml serving* contains:
  • Energy210kJ 49kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Visit us at www.irn-bru.co.uk, like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter @irnbru
  • The original IRN-BRU soft drink.
  • BRU'd In Scotland Since 1901 To A Secret Recipe Of 32 Flavours With A Spirit That's As Bold As Its Taste. You Can't Describe It, Because There's Nothing Like It.
  • The Strong Soft Drink
  • An indescribable brand with a phenomenal taste. Throughout the years, IRN-BRU's irreverent and humorous advertising has continued to entertain and refresh fans up and down the country.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Original & Best
  • Sparkling Flavoured Soft Drink
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Below Label or Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Cool

Number of uses

Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings

Warnings

  • Sunset Yellow FCF & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Freepost RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.
  • www.irn-bru.co.uk
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which sugars 4.7g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Sunset Yellow FCF & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Coca Cola 1.5Ltr

£ 1.95
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Diet Coke 2L

£ 1.95
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Schweppes Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml

Dr Pepper Regular 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.85
£0.09/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here