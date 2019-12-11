Barr Irn Bru 2 Litre Bottle

- Energy210kJ 49kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12g13%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Product Description
- Sparkling Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- The original IRN-BRU soft drink.
- BRU'd In Scotland Since 1901 To A Secret Recipe Of 32 Flavours With A Spirit That's As Bold As Its Taste. You Can't Describe It, Because There's Nothing Like It.
- The Strong Soft Drink
- An indescribable brand with a phenomenal taste. Throughout the years, IRN-BRU's irreverent and humorous advertising has continued to entertain and refresh fans up and down the country.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Original & Best
- Sparkling Flavoured Soft Drink
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Below Label or Shoulder of Bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Cool
Number of uses
Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings
Warnings
- Sunset Yellow FCF & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Name and address
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|84kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
