Tesco No Added Sugar Cloudy Lemonade 2L Bottle

Drop in quality
I used to love this stuff but now it always separates in the bottle and looks very unappetising. It's fine if you drink it fairly soon after pouring and the taste is still good. What's changed?
No aspartame !
Tasty and NO aspartame !
Used to like it BUT.....
I used to really like this Lemonade but the last bottle I got had loads of little black bits in it. I won't be buying it again.
Disappointed
Been disappointed with the lemonade the last couple of times I have bought it. It has been the colour of dish water. I have had to keep shaking it up. It also tastes awful.
Best low calorie drink ever.
I drink this most of the time now. It's very tasty with none of the after tastes that most no sugar drinks. Where else can you get a tasty drink for only 50p for 2 litres......
You've changed the recipe of this product and it's
You've changed the recipe of this product and it's now horrible. Tastes like chemicals. Won't be buying anymore
taste as lemonade should
taste nice but only get it for a treat
Lovely
Lovely lemonade, but sharp, but I like that
Nice lemon taste
All the family like this even one who avoids lemon flavour things.
Tastes of old style lemonade
Love this not too sweet just right