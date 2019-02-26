By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Cloudy Lemonade 2L Bottle
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass as sold
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 9kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated cloudy lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate and sweetener.
  • SWEET & ZINGY Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a sweet citrus taste Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Malic Acid, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy9kJ / 2kcal24kJ / 6kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

10 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Drop in quality

3 stars

I used to love this stuff but now it always separates in the bottle and looks very unappetising. It's fine if you drink it fairly soon after pouring and the taste is still good. What's changed?

No aspartame !

5 stars

Tasty and NO aspartame !

Used to like it BUT.....

2 stars

I used to really like this Lemonade but the last bottle I got had loads of little black bits in it. I won't be buying it again.

Disappointed

1 stars

Been disappointed with the lemonade the last couple of times I have bought it. It has been the colour of dish water. I have had to keep shaking it up. It also tastes awful.

Best low calorie drink ever.

5 stars

I drink this most of the time now. It's very tasty with none of the after tastes that most no sugar drinks. Where else can you get a tasty drink for only 50p for 2 litres......

You've changed the recipe of this product and it's

1 stars

You've changed the recipe of this product and it's now horrible. Tastes like chemicals. Won't be buying anymore

taste as lemonade should

4 stars

taste nice but only get it for a treat

Lovely

4 stars

Lovely lemonade, but sharp, but I like that

Nice lemon taste

5 stars

All the family like this even one who avoids lemon flavour things.

Tastes of old style lemonade

5 stars

Love this not too sweet just right

