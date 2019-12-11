By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schweppes Slimeline Tonic Water 1 Litre

image 1 of Schweppes Slimeline Tonic Water 1 Litre
£ 1.28
£0.13/100ml

Offer

250ml glass
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling low calorie soft drink with quinine with sweetener
  • Masterfully made with quinine since 1783. A timeless classic, Perfect mixed with Gordon's®.
  • With Sweetener
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Roses Soft Drinks.

  • Masterfully made with quinine
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings including Quinine, Sweetener (Aspartame)

Storage

Store cool and dryBest before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.

Number of uses

1L = 4 x 250ml servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd.,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 250ml (%*)
Energy: 8kJ/20kJ/
-2kcal5kcal (0%)
Fat:0g0g (0%)
of which saturates: 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate:0g0g (0%)
of which sugars:0g0g (0%)
Protein:0g0g (0%)
Salt:0.10g0.25g (4%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --
1L = 4 x 250ml servings--

