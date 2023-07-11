We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litre

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litre

3.7(42)
Write a review

£0.80

£0.08/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One glass (250ml)
Energy
16kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Carbonated low calorie Indian tonic water with sweeteners.
SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers in the UK for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus
Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings (contain Quinine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1 Litre

View all Tonic & Mixers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here