Tesco Low Calorie Ginger Ale 1 Litre

3(5)Write a review
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

One glass (250ml)
  • Energy12kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie ginger ale with sweeteners.
  • FIERY & SWEET Made for mixing or a warming drink to enjoy on its own Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Plain Caramel).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal12kJ / 3kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Just taste like fizzy water. Not enough Ginger.

2 stars

Having bought this product for a long time now the quality has changed. Not only does it taste as though it has been watered down it certainly looks like it. Plus compared to other shops selling the same item the difference is very noticable. Very disappointing.

yuk

1 stars

would not buy again totally tasteless ended up putting the 2 bottles down the sink very dissapointed

Really good value

5 stars

Lovely refreshing ginger ale. Great value

Nice flavour never disappoints

4 stars

I buy this on a regular basis.

New drink

4 stars

Lovely with Bacardi.

