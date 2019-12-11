Diet Pepsi Cola 2 Litre Bottle
- Energy8kJ 2kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.13g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal
Product Description
- Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (Including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Best Before - See Cap/Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 8 servings
Warnings
- Pressurised container, please open slowly and handle with care.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Helpline in ROI on 1800 696 127
- GB & NI on 0800 032 1767 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
- www.pepsi.ie
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|3kJ/0.6kcal
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.13g
Safety information
Pressurised container, please open slowly and handle with care.
