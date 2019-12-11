Pepsi Cola 2 Litre Bottle

- Energy425kJ 103kcal5%
Product Description
- Cola Flavoured Soft Drink
- The darkest cola of the Pepsi collection, you can taste the caramel, sweet citrus and spiced flavours
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine)
Storage
Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 8 servings
Warnings
- Pressurised container, please open slowly and handle with care.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Distributor address
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Helpline in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|170kJ/41kcal
|425kJ/103kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|28g
|of which Sugars
|11g
|28g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.01g
Safety information
Pressurised container, please open slowly and handle with care.
