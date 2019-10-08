Tango Orange 6X330ml Pack

One swig and it's good!l
Cheap to buy,and a great quality product and l just love the the flavour. Always a great brand Tango.
Stop with the plastic already
Any chance we can have tins without the plastic shrink wrap please.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml
6 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|of which Sugars
|4.3g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.06g
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
