New
image 1 of Barr Irn Bru 330Ml (L)
image 1 of Barr Irn Bru 330Ml (L)image 2 of Barr Irn Bru 330Ml (L)

Barr Irn Bru 330Ml (L)

£0.85

£0.26/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 330ml can contains
Energy
264kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal

Sparkling Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and SweetenersOriginal and best. The taste that you can't describe. Because there's nothing like it.IRN-BRU is ideal for an everyday treat on the go or to share at home. From pizza or burgers with your pals, to an amazing home cooked meal with the family… IRN-BRU will be the perfect partner!For that phenomenal original and best taste, IRN-BRU soft drinks are best served chilled or over ice.Got the taste for more? Keep an eye out for our IRN-BRU Sugar Free, IRN-BRU Xtra and IRN-BRU 1901 variants too!
Original and best. The taste that you can't describe. Because there's nothing like it.IRN-BRU is ideal for an everyday treat on the go or to share at home. From pizza or burgers with your pals, to an amazing home cooked meal with the family… IRN-BRU will be the perfect partner!For that phenomenal original and best taste, IRN-BRU soft drinks are best served chilled or over ice.Got the taste for more? Keep an eye out for our IRN-BRU Sugar Free, IRN-BRU Xtra and IRN-BRU 1901 variants too!
Get a taste of the bold, the brazen, the Bru!Launched in 1901, Scotland's favourite fizzy drink has been BRU'd in Scotland since 1901 to a secret recipe of 32 flavours with a spirit that's as bold as its taste.
Irn-Bru, the Irn-Bru logo and Barr are registered trade marks owned by A.G.Barr p.l.c.
Original and BestBRU’d in Scotland since 1901Secret Recipe of 32 FlavoursIndescribable TasteSuitable for VegetariansSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R)

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve cool

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

