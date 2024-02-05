We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Coca-Cola Original Taste 330ml
image 1 of Coca-Cola Original Taste 330mlimage 2 of Coca-Cola Original Taste 330mlimage 3 of Coca-Cola Original Taste 330ml

Coca-Cola Original Taste 330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.10

£0.33/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

A 330ml serving contains
Energy
594kJ
139kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
35g

high

39%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 180kJ

Sparkling Soft Drink with Plant ExtractsA sparkling soft drink with the great taste of Coca-Cola.Nothing refreshes like Coca-Cola Original Taste; the real thing since 1886.Coca-Cola Original Taste has been refreshing people around the world since 1886.
Coca-Cola Original Taste has been refreshing people around the world since 1886Great Coke tasteOnly natural flavoursNo added preservativesServe ice cold for maximum refreshment.Keep cold in the fridge.Please recycle.
Coca-Cola and the EnvironmentCoca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
Contains CaffeineThis product is allergen freeContains natural flavouringsContains added colours
Original TasteSince 1886This product is GMO freeThis product is gluten freeThis product is allergen freeThis product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
Pack size: 0.33L

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine

Allergy Information

Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

View all Cola

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here