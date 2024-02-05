Coca-Cola Original Taste 330ml

Sparkling Soft Drink with Plant Extracts A sparkling soft drink with the great taste of Coca-Cola. Nothing refreshes like Coca-Cola Original Taste; the real thing since 1886. Coca-Cola Original Taste has been refreshing people around the world since 1886.

Coca-Cola and the Environment Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.

Contains Caffeine This product is allergen free Contains natural flavourings Contains added colours

Original Taste Since 1886 This product is GMO free This product is gluten free This product is allergen free This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine

Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

330ml ℮

Best served chilled

