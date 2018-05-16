Highland Spring Still Water 1.5 Litre

Product Description
- Still Spring Water
- Our still water is here to make sure you can feel good and give it your all every day of the year. It gives you all-natural hydration so you feel ready to take on the world.
- Sometimes, nothing else will do. When it comes to family meals, days out or long car journeys, you'll need our 2 litre screw cap bottle. If in doubt, go large!.
- From the majestic landscape of Scotland's Ochil Hills, every drop of Highland Spring is lovingly drawn from organic land. Feel refreshed with water as pure as nature intended.
- Drawn from organic land
- Good Shopping Guide ethical company
- Pack size: 1.5l
Information
Storage
Store in an odour free environment and away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 7 days. Do not freeze in bottle.Best Before End: See Cap/Bottle.
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- Perthshire,
- PH4 1QA,
- Scotland,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Analysis mg/L:
|Bicarbonate
|150
|Calcium
|40.5
|Chloride
|6.1
|Magnesium
|10.1
|Nitrate (as NO3)
|3.1
|Potassium
|0.7
|Sodium
|5.6
|Sulphate
|5.3
|Dry residue at 180°C
|170
