By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Volvic Natural Mineral Water 1.5L

4.5(2)Write a review
Volvic Natural Mineral Water 1.5L
£ 0.70
£0.05/100ml

Product Description

  • Natural Mineral Water
  • In you too lies a strength, a volcano waiting to be awakened
  • #findyourvolcano
  • All our bottles are 100% recyclable, help us to give this bottle another life by popping it in the recycling bin when you are done.
  • Volvic Natural Mineral Water is unstoppable. It flows through six layers of volcanic rock, which infuse it with unique volcanic minerals, and gives it a clean, crisp taste that helps you feel your unstoppable best. Our Volvic bottles are all 100% recyclable, so please recycle them so they can be turned into something else
  • Volcanic strength has given Volvic its unique minerality
  • Package not designed for long distance transportation outside Europe
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best before date indicated on bottle.

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Waters Helpline: (UK) 0800 4580366 - (ROI) 1800 949993
  • www.volvic.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMineral Composition (mg/l):
Calcium12
Sulphates9
Magnesium8
Sodium12
Bicarbonates74
Potassium6
Silica32
Chlorides15
Nitrates7.3
Dry Residue 180c°:130
ph:7

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty.

5 stars

I love the taste of this water on its own or with vodka.

good, I like it

4 stars

good, I like it

Usually bought next

Evian Natural Mineral Water 6 X 1.5 Litre

£ 4.25
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Highland Spring Still Water 6 X 1.5 Ltrs

£ 3.00
£0.03/100ml

Buxton Natural Mineral Water Still 6 X 1.5Ltr

£ 3.00
£0.03/100ml

Highland Spring Still Water 12 X 500Ml

£ 3.00
£0.05/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here