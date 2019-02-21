By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco High Juice Blackcurrant Squash 1L

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco High Juice Blackcurrant Squash 1L
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy221kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 89kJ / 21kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated blackcurrant juice drink with sugar and sweetener. Dilute to taste.
  • RICH & VELVETY Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • RICH & VELVETY Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (50%), Water, Sugar, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Citric Acid, Sweetener (Sucralose), Malic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy89kJ / 21kcal221kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.9g12.2g
Sugars4.9g12.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When dilute according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

too much foam

2 stars

Something has changed about this squash. i cant put hardly any water in before it foams all the way to the top of the glass and then i have to wait until the foam goes down, add more, repeat until top of the glass. A 500ml glass it takes a while to fill.

Tastes like sweeteners

2 stars

Why have you added sweeteners to this?

Close to Ribena

4 stars

Very nice squash. As close to Ribena as you can get without the price tag.

Simply the best

5 stars

Simply the best! Please bring back onto your shelves

Does not exist anymore!

1 stars

Since the sugar levy. The high juice now includes artificial sweetener. I can't have sweetener as it makes me physical sick. Instead of informing the customer, tesco just replaced it. With sweetener. I must say that is not the only drink. I am an adult and a customer. If I wanna have sugar I will have a sugary drink. You should cater for both sides. As I don't mind paying more!!!

Added sweetners makes it useless to me.☹️

1 stars

This used to be perfect.....great taste....great value. Now they have added sweetners so useless to me and family. Gutted.

Usually bought next

Tesco High Juice Orange Squash 1L

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Tesco Apple & Mango High Juice 1Ltr

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Tesco Summer Fruits High Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Tesco High Juice Apple Squash 1L

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here