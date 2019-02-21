Tesco High Juice Blackcurrant Squash 1L

too much foam
Something has changed about this squash. i cant put hardly any water in before it foams all the way to the top of the glass and then i have to wait until the foam goes down, add more, repeat until top of the glass. A 500ml glass it takes a while to fill.
Tastes like sweeteners
Why have you added sweeteners to this?
Close to Ribena
Very nice squash. As close to Ribena as you can get without the price tag.
Simply the best
Simply the best! Please bring back onto your shelves
Does not exist anymore!
Since the sugar levy. The high juice now includes artificial sweetener. I can't have sweetener as it makes me physical sick. Instead of informing the customer, tesco just replaced it. With sweetener. I must say that is not the only drink. I am an adult and a customer. If I wanna have sugar I will have a sugary drink. You should cater for both sides. As I don't mind paying more!!!
Added sweetners makes it useless to me.☹️
This used to be perfect.....great taste....great value. Now they have added sweetners so useless to me and family. Gutted.