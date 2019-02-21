By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco High Juice Orange Squash 1L
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 87kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated orange high juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
  • ZESTY & CITRUS SWEET Made with 50% fruit from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • ZESTY & CITRUS SWEET Made with 50% fruit from concentrate for an intense fruity taste
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Orange Juice from concentrate (50%), Water, Sugar, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy87kJ / 20kcal217kJ / 51kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g11.9g
Sugars4.8g11.9g
Fibre0.0g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste real oranges it is a new recipe not sweet ju

5 stars

Taste real oranges it is a new recipe not sweet just how I like my orange drinks Please don't remove it now been looking for a orange squash drink and this is the best

Bring back the no added sugar original orange hi-j

1 stars

Bring back the old recipe - used to taste much better! Way too sweet and lemony.

Where is tesco high juice no added sugar?

5 stars

Where is the high juice orange squash no added sugar? This was the best squash ever! I am saving my last two inches for Christmas. It will be very disappointing if I have to look for a good squash elsewhere. Hoping to see it on the shelves soon.

Where is Orange High Juice No Added Sugar Gone?

1 stars

Why oh why have you removed Tesco High Juice Orange Squash 1L (with no added sugar) I am Diabetic, I have bought this product for years. Explanation please!!

Misleading

1 stars

What has happened to the no added sugar product as advertised I am diabetic

Refreshing

5 stars

I love this squash. It's sweet but has a slight tart taste. It's very refreshing.

very tasty

5 stars

best orange juice on the market

if you leave the sugar in and not put in cemicles as its the subctupe for sugar

5 stars

i like it as its like the orange juice we had as childdren

Very good, but sadly never in stock...

5 stars

Best high juice of all the super markets, I think, it’s just never in stock.

very good

5 stars

very good

