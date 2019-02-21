Taste real oranges it is a new recipe not sweet ju
Taste real oranges it is a new recipe not sweet just how I like my orange drinks Please don't remove it now been looking for a orange squash drink and this is the best
Bring back the no added sugar original orange hi-j
Bring back the old recipe - used to taste much better! Way too sweet and lemony.
Where is tesco high juice no added sugar?
Where is the high juice orange squash no added sugar? This was the best squash ever! I am saving my last two inches for Christmas. It will be very disappointing if I have to look for a good squash elsewhere. Hoping to see it on the shelves soon.
Where is Orange High Juice No Added Sugar Gone?
Why oh why have you removed Tesco High Juice Orange Squash 1L (with no added sugar) I am Diabetic, I have bought this product for years. Explanation please!!
Misleading
What has happened to the no added sugar product as advertised I am diabetic
Refreshing
I love this squash. It's sweet but has a slight tart taste. It's very refreshing.
very tasty
best orange juice on the market
if you leave the sugar in and not put in cemicles as its the subctupe for sugar
i like it as its like the orange juice we had as childdren
Very good, but sadly never in stock...
Best high juice of all the super markets, I think, it’s just never in stock.
very good
very good