Tesco Scottish Oats Porridge 1Kg

I am quite surprised that a major retailer like Tesco would get something as basic as what foods contain gluten wrong on their packaging. The packaging states that oats contain gluten. OATS DO NOT CONTAIN GLUTEN. They may be contaminated by wheat and gluten through processing, but oats themselves are naturally gluten free.
Great oats
I maybe mistaken....but does the packaging contain plastic?? Lovely oats though.
Made nice creamy porridge and great as part of a topping on a fruit crumble
Worth the little bit extra. The Scottish climate produces the best oats and these make great porridge
Great value
Great tasting and great value product. Prompt delivery service