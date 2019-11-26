By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Scottish Oats Porridge 1Kg

4(5)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.11/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy765kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Rolled oat flakes.
  • Grown in Scotland The ideal climate for growing larger oats for thick porridge Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten. May contain wheat. Contains Oats. Oats contain gluten.. Also, may contain Wheat. Wheat contains gluten..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave 800W / 900W 4 1/2 mins / 4 mins
Place oats into a large non-metallic bowl, add 300ml cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water to give a more luxurious, creamy porridge.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W), stir then cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Add sugar or salt to taste. Do not reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Place oats in a small saucepan and add 300ml cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water to give a more luxurious, creamy porridge.
Bring gently to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously.
Add sugar or salt to taste.
Do not reheat.
Time: 2-3 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1529kJ / 363kcal765kJ / 181kcal
Fat7.0g3.5g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate60.5g30.3g
Sugars1.1g0.6g
Fibre8.3g4.2g
Protein10.3g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

I am quite surprised that a major retailer like Te

1 stars

I am quite surprised that a major retailer like Tesco would get something as basic as what foods contain gluten wrong on their packaging. The packaging states that oats contain gluten. OATS DO NOT CONTAIN GLUTEN. They may be contaminated by wheat and gluten through processing, but oats themselves are naturally gluten free.

Great oats

5 stars

I maybe mistaken....but does the packaging contain plastic?? Lovely oats though.

Made nice creamy porridge and great as part of a t

5 stars

Made nice creamy porridge and great as part of a topping on a fruit crumble

Worth the little bit extra. The Scottish climate p

5 stars

Worth the little bit extra. The Scottish climate produces the best oats and these make great porridge

Great value

4 stars

Great tasting and great value product. Prompt delivery service

