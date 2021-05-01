Tesco Scottish Porridge 500G

Perfect porridge
The best porridge comes in this form. I wouldn't touch instant oats. I use Oatly 'milk' instead of cows' milk which is perfect for me. I've made it with coconut milk over soya or almond milk as well.
not worth the savings
taste is just ok. gritty, husks etc. done in pan on hob & microwave still not very good.
healthy and versatile
such good value. can make porridge, flapjacks and more
Great tast
Best tasting oats on offer.
Easy-to-use
I use this every morning it's easy to use and makes delicious porridge even nicer when soaked over night in the fridge makes it very creamy even with semi skimmed milk and water
Good orchestral eater
My husband has a bowl for breakfast every day, he likes it
very good value
Have bought this product for a number of years now and have been very satisfied with it thank you.