We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Scottish Porridge 500G

4.7(7)Write a review
Tesco Scottish Porridge 500G
£ 0.60
£0.12/100g

Offer

Per 50g
  • Energy765kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Rolled oat flakes.
  • Grown in Scotland The ideal climate for growing larger oats for thick porridge. Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as apart of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Grown in Scotland The ideal climate for growing larger oats for thick porridge
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains oats. Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave 800W / 900W 4 1/2 mins / 4 mins
Place oats into a large non-metallic bowl, add 300ml cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water to give a more luxurious, creamy porridge.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W), stir then cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Add sugar or salt to taste. Do not reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 2-3 mins
Place oats in a small saucepan and add 300ml cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water to give a more luxurious, creamy porridge.
Bring gently to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously.
Add sugar or salt to taste.
Do not reheat.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1529kJ / 363kcal765kJ / 181kcal
Fat7.0g3.5g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate60.5g30.3g
Sugars1.1g0.6g
Fibre8.3g4.2g
Protein10.3g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect porridge

5 stars

The best porridge comes in this form. I wouldn't touch instant oats. I use Oatly 'milk' instead of cows' milk which is perfect for me. I've made it with coconut milk over soya or almond milk as well.

not worth the savings

3 stars

taste is just ok. gritty, husks etc. done in pan on hob & microwave still not very good.

healthy and versatile

5 stars

such good value. can make porridge, flapjacks and more

Great tast

5 stars

Best tasting oats on offer.

Easy-to-use

5 stars

I use this every morning it's easy to use and makes delicious porridge even nicer when soaked over night in the fridge makes it very creamy even with semi skimmed milk and water

Good orchestral eater

5 stars

My husband has a bowl for breakfast every day, he likes it

very good value

5 stars

Have bought this product for a number of years now and have been very satisfied with it thank you.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here