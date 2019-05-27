By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Fruit 'N' Fibre Cereal 750G

Kellogg's Fruit 'N' Fibre Cereal 750G
£ 3.00
£0.40/100g
40g
Product Description

  • Wholemeal Flakes with Raisins, Coconut, Banana, Apple and Hazelnuts.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • That fuels a healthy* gut
  • *Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to acceleration of intestinal transit. Fruit 'n Fibre contains 2.8g per serving.
  • 1 Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
  • 2 That fuels a healthy gut
  • 3 Helping you feel at your best every day
  • High in a superior fibre
  • Natural grains
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - MK
  • Pack size: 750g
  • High in a superior fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat (70%), Dried Fruit (26%) (Raisins, Coconut, Banana {Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar}, Apple, Hazelnuts), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see top.

Produce of

Produced in UE

Number of uses

18 Servings

Name and address

  Consumer Service
  www.kelloggs.com
  www.kelloggsalarabi.com
  UK: 0800 626 066
  ROI: 1800 626 066
  Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/40g%RI*
Energy 1603kJ641kJ
-380kcal152kcal8%
Fat 6g2.4g3%
of which saturates 3.5g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate 69g28g
of which sugars 24g9.6g11%
Fibre 9g3.6g
Protein 8g3.2g
Salt 1g0.4g7%
Vitamin D 6.3µg125%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1) 0.69mg63%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.88mg63%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)10.1mg63%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 0.88mg63%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)250µg125%100µg50%
Vitamin B12 1.6µg63%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.8mg63%3.5mg25%
Vitamins----
Minerals----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

I will never buy this again

1 stars

I think the recipe must have changed because there was hardly any fruit in it. You might as well buy Bran Flakes and add your own dried fruit.

Why cant I buy this?/

1 stars

Why cant I buy this?/

