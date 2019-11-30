Tesco Fruit & Fibre Cereal 750G

Efficient cereal!
So glad that it is back on the shelves. This is the only thing that keeps me "regular" without resorting to medication.
So Good I could have it for every meal!
i love this breakfast it is very tasty the coconut in it is amazing i just love this cereal, it is value for money, in fact it has not been available lately and I and I really miss my Tesco fruit n fibre! Bring it back please!!
Where is this product!!
This is a high quality product and I'm mystified to understand why it has been off the shelves for such an inordinate length of time. Your competitors are able to still get their own brand of this product, Kellogs are still making it, why not Tesco?
Please bring it back!!
Unable to find this product for several weeks now. On line or in store Is as good as if not better than leading brand and value for money.
Missing our fruit and fibre
I can’t understand why it hasn’t been on the shelves for months. All my family love the nutty flavour and the bran flakes are better than other brands we have tried. Bring it back
The great disappearing F&F mystery
Would be even better if it were ever in stock!!
When there gone there gone!
Love these,but they've been unavailable for the past seven weeks in our locall store?
Majc.
Please, please - what has happened to this product. I thought it was wonderful and better than Kelloggs which I now can't also find. It's a life saver to me. Jocelyn
Where has the fruit gone?
As a regular purchaser of this product, I don't know what has happened to it lately. There is very little fruit etc in it nowadays. Today, when I put out a bowl for my breakfast, there was nothing by wheat flakes in the bowl! Had to add my own fruit etc, so won't be buying it again. Perhaps it should be renamed 'Fibre' only!
Quite tasty even though there is practically no fr
Quite tasty even though there is practically no fruit in there. Morrisons own label are better, always packed with fruit.