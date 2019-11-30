By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit & Fibre Cereal 750G

3.5(24)
Tesco Fruit & Fibre Cereal 750G
£ 1.45
£0.19/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1580kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted wheat flakes with added dried fruits and hazelnuts, with added vitamins and iron.
  • Fruity Crunch Mixed with sweet banana chips, flakes of coconut and crunchy hazelnuts. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

INGREDIENTS: Toasted Wheat Flakes (73%) [Wheat, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Iron, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6], Mixed Fruits (26%) (Raisins, Sweetened Dried Bananas [Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavouring], Toasted Coconut, Dried Apple), Hazelnut (1%).

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts and milk. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Store in a cool dry place.

approx. 18 Servings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Card. Widely Recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

750g e

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy1580kJ / 375kcal632kJ / 150kcal
Fat5.4g2.2g
Saturates3.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate67.4g27.0g
Sugars19.1g7.6g
Fibre10.0g4.0g
Protein9.1g3.6g
Salt0.5g0.2g
Vitamin D3.65µg (73%NRV)1.46µg (29%NRV)
Vitamin E8.8mg (73%NRV)3.5mg (29%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.80mg (73%NRV)0.32mg (29%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.02mg (73%NRV)0.41mg (29%NRV)
Niacin11.7mg (73%NRV)4.7mg (29%NRV)
Vitamin B61.02mg (73%NRV)0.41mg (29%NRV)
Folic Acid146µg (73%NRV)58µg (29%NRV)
Vitamin B121.83µg (73%NRV)0.73µg (29%NRV)
Pantothenic acid4.4mg (73%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron10.2mg (73%NRV)4.1mg (29%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Efficient cereal!

5 stars

So glad that it is back on the shelves. This is the only thing that keeps me "regular" without resorting to medication.

So Good I could have it for every meal!

5 stars

i love this breakfast it is very tasty the coconut in it is amazing i just love this cereal, it is value for money, in fact it has not been available lately and I and I really miss my Tesco fruit n fibre! Bring it back please!!

Where is this product!!

4 stars

This is a high quality product and I'm mystified to understand why it has been off the shelves for such an inordinate length of time. Your competitors are able to still get their own brand of this product, Kellogs are still making it, why not Tesco?

Please bring it back!!

5 stars

Unable to find this product for several weeks now. On line or in store Is as good as if not better than leading brand and value for money.

Missing our fruit and fibre

5 stars

I can’t understand why it hasn’t been on the shelves for months. All my family love the nutty flavour and the bran flakes are better than other brands we have tried. Bring it back

The great disappearing F&F mystery

3 stars

Would be even better if it were ever in stock!!

When there gone there gone!

5 stars

Love these,but they've been unavailable for the past seven weeks in our locall store?

Majc.

5 stars

Please, please - what has happened to this product. I thought it was wonderful and better than Kelloggs which I now can't also find. It's a life saver to me. Jocelyn

Where has the fruit gone?

2 stars

As a regular purchaser of this product, I don't know what has happened to it lately. There is very little fruit etc in it nowadays. Today, when I put out a bowl for my breakfast, there was nothing by wheat flakes in the bowl! Had to add my own fruit etc, so won't be buying it again. Perhaps it should be renamed 'Fibre' only!

Quite tasty even though there is practically no fr

2 stars

Quite tasty even though there is practically no fruit in there. Morrisons own label are better, always packed with fruit.

