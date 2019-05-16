Tesco Frosted Flakes Cereal 500G

Excellent product, I won't be buying the more expe
Excellent product, I won't be buying the more expensive brand again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ / 387kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Maize, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.
Produced in the U.K.
16 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1643kJ / 387kcal
|493kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|88.0g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|28.5g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Vitamin D
|5.00µg (100%NRV)
|1.50µg (30%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.10mg (100%NRV)
|0.33mg (30%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.40mg (100%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Niacin
|16.0mg (100%NRV)
|4.8mg (30%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|1.40mg (100%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|400µg (200%NRV)
|120µg (60%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.50µg (100%NRV)
|0.75µg (30%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0mg (100%NRV)
|1.8mg (30%NRV)
|Iron
|14.0mg (100%NRV)
|4.2mg (30%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Pack contains approx. 16 servings.
|As sold
