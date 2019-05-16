By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frosted Flakes Cereal 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Frosted Flakes Cereal 500G
£ 1.00
£0.20/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy493kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ / 387kcal

Product Description

  • Sugar frosted flakes of corn, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • CRAZILY CRISP We love brekkie that’s why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it’s packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Maize, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1643kJ / 387kcal493kJ / 116kcal
Fat0.9g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate88.0g26.4g
Sugars28.5g8.6g
Fibre1.9g0.6g
Protein5.8g1.7g
Salt0.5g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 16 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product, I won't be buying the more expe

5 stars

Excellent product, I won't be buying the more expensive brand again.

