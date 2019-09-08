Tesco Honey Nut Cereal 500G

not a fan
im not normally fussy with own brand cereals but this one was very bland tasting, not very honey or nutty tasting, i would defiantly pay full price next time for the real stuff.
not nice
not a very nice test to chewy like eating cardboard
Good change from Kellogg’s BUT you have to like th
Good change from Kellogg’s BUT you have to like the peanut flavour. Price is in Tesco’s favour.
Great price
I bought this about 4 weeks ago as the price of the Kellogg’s brand is going up and up so I thought I would give these a try, they are not as sweet as the other brand and they are more nutty tasting plus I was saving about £2.50 against the branded ones so I will be sticking with these.
Very tasty
My children love it