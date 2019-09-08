By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Honey Nut Cereal 500G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Honey Nut Cereal 500G
£ 1.00
£0.20/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy512kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1706kJ / 403kcal

Product Description

  • Golden toasted flakes of corn coated with brown sugar, peanuts and honey, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • CRUNCHY & CRISPY Whole flakes of maize, topped with roasted peanuts for extra crunch We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • CRUNCHY & CRISPY Whole flakes of maize, topped with roasted peanuts for extra crunch We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Maize, Brown Sugar, Peanuts (8%), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Honey (0.6%), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1706kJ / 403kcal512kJ / 121kcal
Fat4.5g1.3g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate82.2g24.6g
Sugars30.3g9.1g
Fibre2.3g0.7g
Protein7.4g2.2g
Salt0.7g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 16 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

not a fan

2 stars

im not normally fussy with own brand cereals but this one was very bland tasting, not very honey or nutty tasting, i would defiantly pay full price next time for the real stuff.

not nice

1 stars

not a very nice test to chewy like eating cardboard

Good change from Kellogg’s BUT you have to like th

3 stars

Good change from Kellogg’s BUT you have to like the peanut flavour. Price is in Tesco’s favour.

Great price

5 stars

I bought this about 4 weeks ago as the price of the Kellogg’s brand is going up and up so I thought I would give these a try, they are not as sweet as the other brand and they are more nutty tasting plus I was saving about £2.50 against the branded ones so I will be sticking with these.

Very tasty

5 stars

My children love it

Usually bought next

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Malt Wheats Cereal 750G

£ 1.20
£0.16/100g

Tesco Bran Flakes 750G

£ 0.94
£0.13/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here