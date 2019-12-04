By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tahira Sliced Turkey Salami Slices 200G

Tahira Sliced Turkey Salami Slices 200G
£ 1.60
£0.80/100g

  • Turkey salami with chicken and beef.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • All Halal ingredients
  • Pack size: 200g

40% Turkey Meat, 20% Chicken, Beef Fat, 13% Beef, Salt, Mixed Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulator E325, Food Acid E575, Coloring: Carmine, Flavour Enhancer E621, Stabiliser E450/E452, Anti-Oxidant E300/316, Preservative E250

  • This product may contain traces of Lamb, Gluten, Soya, Mustard, Celery, Milk Components, Pistachio

When stored at max. +7°CShelf life limited once opened. Best before: See backside packaging.

  • Tahira Foods Limited,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • Middlesex,
  • UK.

200g

