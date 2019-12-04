Tahira Sliced Turkey Salami Slices 200G
Offer
Product Description
- Turkey salami with chicken and beef.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- All Halal ingredients
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
40% Turkey Meat, 20% Chicken, Beef Fat, 13% Beef, Salt, Mixed Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulator E325, Food Acid E575, Coloring: Carmine, Flavour Enhancer E621, Stabiliser E450/E452, Anti-Oxidant E300/316, Preservative E250
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of Lamb, Gluten, Soya, Mustard, Celery, Milk Components, Pistachio
Storage
When stored at max. +7°CShelf life limited once opened. Best before: See backside packaging.
Name and address
- Tahira Foods Limited,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- HA0 1EH,
- Middlesex,
- UK.
Return to
- Tahira Foods Limited,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- HA0 1EH,
- Middlesex,
- UK.
Net Contents
200g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019