Encona Original Hot Pepper Sauce 285Ml

2.5(2)Write a review
Encona Original Hot Pepper Sauce 285Ml
£ 2.00
£0.70/100ml

Product Description

  • Original Hot Pepper Sauce
  • For more information and recipe ideas, visit our website www.enconasauces.co.uk
  • www.facebook.com/enconasauces
  • Explore the taste of the Caribbean with Encona West Indian Original Hot Pepper Sauce. Inspired by the same, classic West Indian recipe for over 40 years, using only the very best scotch bonnet and habanero peppers. The result is a deliciously fiery and fruity flavour for a true taste of the tropics.
  • The perfect cooking ingredient, condiment, seasoning, marinade and everyday table sauce to give a deliciously spicy flavour to all meat, chicken, fish and vegetables. Great added to soups, stir-fries, rice dishes, sandwiches and dips for a hot, fiery kick.
  • Encona - Taste explorers
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Perfect for any occasion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - Monitoring Committee UK
  • Pack size: 285ml

Information

Ingredients

Pepper Mash (64%) (Habanero Peppers (82%), Scotch Bonnet Peppers (2.5%), Salt, Acid: Acetic Acid), Water, Acid: Acetic Acid, Salt, Onion, Mustard, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum (E415)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and consume by 'Best Before End' date

Produce of

Product of UK. Bottled in the UK.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC. Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC. Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Net Contents

285ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good

2 stars

Very watery and the bottle is very badly designed. The sauce goes everywhere when squeezed.

like water, no good in a squeeze bottle...goes eve

3 stars

like water, no good in a squeeze bottle...goes everywhere

